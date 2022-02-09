New class offerings have been announced by the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.
Classes begin the week of March 28 and run for eight weeks through May 16. Classes will be in both Faribault and Northfield. Eight of the classes will be in-person while four will be taught on Zoom.
Three history-based classes include instructors John Robison, a retired attorney, who will reprise his popular class, “Key Modern U.S. Supreme Court Decisions;” Matt Rohn, lately of St. Olaf, as he addresses “U.S. Environmental History;” and Steve Soderlind, retired St. Olaf Economics professor, who will tackle “Justice and Prosperity.”
Musical offerings this term are “Military Music of the American Revolutionary and Civil Wars” taught by Randall Ferguson, and Richard Collman’s “The Pipe Organ—King of Instruments.” Both instructors have long taught music, as well as being professional musicians.
Classes delving into U.S. culture are “Culture ‘Collapse’ With a View Toward Our Future,” which is being co-taught by geologist Mary Savina and sociologist Dan Sullivan; and “Psychoactive Drugs, the Mind and Society,” which is being taught by psychological and brain sciences professor Brian F. O’Donnell.
Augsburg professor Rev. John Matthews will offer “Who Do You Say I (Jesus) Am?” “Jesus appears to have presciently understood something of his ambiguity,” says Rev. Matthews, “when asking St. Peter, ‘Who do you say that I am?’” Now, millennia later, people may still wonder. That is the question this class will engage.
Sam Temple will look at the history of Faribault in the second offering of his popular class, “A Beautiful Dream – Historic Figures of Early Faribault.” He also will teach a new class called, “Walt Disney – an Examination of an American Storyteller.” Temple manages Northfield Public Radio, produces documentaries and serves on the Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission.
Two classes will look at the vastness of space and the undersea ocean. Gary Wagenbach, former Carleton professor in biology and environmental studies, will teach “Oceans, Climates and Corals — Connections and Perspectives for Minnesotans.” Joel Weisberg will address “Modern Scientific Cosmology,” the study of the past, present and future of the universe; and how increasingly sophisticated observation allows humans to better understand the universe. He is formerly a professor of Carleton’s physics and astronomy studies.
Detailed class descriptions, as well as faculty biographies, can be found at CVEC.org. Listings also detail class schedules and recommended readings.
To register go to CVEC.org, click on the “Classes” drop-down menu, then submit electronically or print a copy of the registration form and mail it to or drop off at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy,, Northfield, MN 55057. Registration forms also can be picked up at FiftyNorth.
Registration opens Feb. 14. After March 7 registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis. The number of participants in all classes, whether online or in person, is limited to 15 to make for lively discussions.
Students attending in person must show proof of vaccination and wear masks. Check with the website for COVID19 updates.