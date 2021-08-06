Today, we once again decide on us.
The “we” that will face this world together.
A promise to each other that must
mean something, must mean forever.
Over coffee, a cardinal calls from up
the hill. Tangled in the heart of cedar
like love tangles somewhere, the tune, upbeat.
The tune, we share the music of heaven there
the music of devotion.
Fog hiding a celebration, this anniversary.
Forty years ago today. The constant
motion of love working through two tiny
lives here pledged for all to witness
for all to celebrate and possess.
Larry Gavin
Faribault