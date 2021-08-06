Today, we once again decide on us.

The “we” that will face this world together.

A promise to each other that must

mean something, must mean forever.

Over coffee, a cardinal calls from up

the hill. Tangled in the heart of cedar

like love tangles somewhere, the tune, upbeat.

The tune, we share the music of heaven there

the music of devotion.

Fog hiding a celebration, this anniversary.

Forty years ago today. The constant

motion of love working through two tiny

lives here pledged for all to witness

for all to celebrate and possess.

Larry Gavin

Faribault

