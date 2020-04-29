It has been quite a month in the Owatonna Public Schools - for parents, for staff and for students. All of us went through a transformation in our daily lives as we adjusted to working from home, educating kids via distance learning and supporting our children’s education in new ways. Thank you to EVERYONE for your commitment, your effort and your patience.
As a school district, we remain committed to providing critical services for our community. Our Owatonna Public Schools staff provided thousands of meals for our students at 14 different drop off or pick up locations. It has been great for our staff to see our students and families as they provided these meals. We are proud to offer quality child care for our parents who are emergency or health care workers. It is heartwarming to see our elementary students in child care making paper hearts while being well cared for and supported doing their distance learning assignments.
Our technology team at OPS fielded numerous calls from parents, providing assistance to families to help them stay connected during distance learning. Our Success Coaches offered essential communication assistance for families that needed translation. So many of our support staff provided a critical connection to our schools and community!
Our staff worked incredibly hard to prepare distance learning. From facilitation, distance learning website design, creating resources, and implementing new technologies - we have turned education as we knew it on its head in just eight days in response to this pandemic. I am so proud of our hard-working and determined staff that are committed to solving problems and providing equitable opportunities. We know that parents and students are working extra hard in these challenging times. All of us can be #OwatonnaProud!