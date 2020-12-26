TODD HALE: Greg Lammers retires after 43 years with Owatonna bus Co.

Forty-three years, that’s a long time to be working at one location for anyone’s career, but that’s how long Greg Lammers has overseen the mechanical needs of all vehicles at the Owatonna Bus Company. Greg, who has served as Fleet Manager for Bill Regan since 1982, began his mechanical career with Owatonna Bus Co. on August 8, 1977 after graduation from Owatonna High School. During his high school years, he had put in short stints for Gene Lindsay Repair and Bud Baldus Texaco and the Sears Auto Center prior to going to work at Owatonna Bus Co. He also worked in education in mechanics at the former Albert Lea Vo-Tech, now Riverland.
When Lammers started with OBC, his primary work was with school buses. That expanded to including work on motor coaches as Regan expanded the business to include more charter opportunities.
I asked Greg about changes he has experienced during his career. He replied, “Oh yes, there have been a ton of changes in school buses from unique fuel systems to taller seats and in some cases the installation of passenger seat belts. The big thing today is the use of engine computers and clean emission standards that have to be met. Usage of fuels has also changed. Currently, because of emission standards, school buses are relying more on gasoline and propane vs diesel fuel for the start-stop driving experienced on route buses. In the area of motor coaches, much importance is focused on heating, cooling and ventilation systems for the comfort of passengers. Most motor coaches rely on diesel fuel.
Lammers has been recognized nationally in bus trade magazines for his expertise in bus mechanical issues. He oversees operations in all of the Owatonna Bus Co. and Cavalier Coaches operations in southern Minnesota including Owatonna, Albert Lea, Medford, Blooming Prairie, Le Sueur, Hayfield, Mason City, and St. Louis Park.
Plaudits for each other came from both Lammers and his employer, Bill Regan. Lammers said, “Bill has been a wonderful person to work for. His constant support of decisions I had to make as fleet manager made my job easier. Needless to say, there were a lot of very important decisions to be made and Bill always backed my recommendations. I can’t think of anyone I would rather have worked for in the past 43 years.”
Bill Regan, who employed Lammers for 43 years, said, “We’re going to miss Greg. I have known him since he was a little kid and we socialized with his parents, Heine and Maryann Lammers. He always had great mechanical skills, which he put to work for us. He was an expert in his field, winning first place in national maintenance competitions several times. Companies always tried to hire him from us, but he was an Owatonna boy, through and through and never wanted to leave. He was constantly called for advice from other bus companies.”
Around the block
Got up this morning and ran around the block five times. Then I got tired, so I picked up the block and put it back in the toy box!
Gifts to the public schools
You should know who gives gifts to the public schools. Latest listing includes $10,000 for the new high school from Lawrence Ruehling and $100 from Dan Gorman to the ALC.
OHS Athletic Hall of Fame foregoes recognition events TFN
Because of the uncertainties of COVID-19, the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame committee has decided to forego all recognition events until a safe public event is guaranteed. Therefore, the committee will reschedule the recognition of the inaugural OHS Teams of Distinction for a date to be determined during the fall of 2021. The committee will continue recognizing individual inductions during the fall of 2022.
Report on Tim Hale
Monday, December 14, our second son, Tim Hale underwent open heart surgery to replace the aortic valve in his heart with a bovine valve. Doctors determined that radiation given to Tim 30 years ago when he was fighting Hodgkins’s disease had caused damage to his heart valve. This was the second time Tim had open heart surgery. The first time followed his radiation treatments when doctors opened his chest to remove what turned out to be scar tissue caused by the radiation. This time doctors performed the same procedure to replace the damaged valve and do some other work around his heart. The surgery was a complete success and after spending a week in the hospital, Tim is now recuperating at home. Friends can send him a note at 3897 Gibraltar Trail, Eagan, Minn. 55123.
Freezing it
Does anyone know how long toilet paper will last if you freeze it?
New Year’s Day dive
The Owatonna Diving Club will conduct its annual New Year’s Day dive under the ice next Friday, January 1 at 1:00 p.m. The dive will take place at the quarry pond on North Cedar. Onlookers are invited.
Mensink assumes new duties at U.S. Bank
Corey Mensink of Owatonna has assumed new duties at U.S. Bank. He is now Business Banking Region Leader-Central Division. He will be responsible to help lead Business Banking teams in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
Christmas in Ellendale
In the early 70’s, the small community of Ellendale was a major stopping-off point for those wanting to experience the Christmas story in person. It was 1972 when the first live Christmas Nativity was held when Mavis and Orville Langlie and Cynthia and Russ Nelson acted on a special dream they had and organized the first live nativity to be staged in this small Steele County town.
After weeks of rehearsal, the event started on Main Street in Ellendale. Participants made their way to Rose Norby’s barn on the west edge of town. Clarence Otteson’s donkey carried Mary as she looked for a place to rest in preparation for the birth of the Baby Jesus. Ed Callahan’s horses were used by the wise men for the procession. Residents of Ellendale portrayed all of the characters in the story. The procession would stop at various business places along the street asking for a place to stay. They were turned away until they finally had no where to go with exception of the Norby barn. The barn door was opened to reveal Mary and Joseph with the Christ Child lying in a manger. Everyone was invited to walk up and view the newborn baby Jesus. As the years passed, an ecumenical choir, comprised of members from area churches provided special music and shepherds, wise men, angels and live animals were also added. People were able to walk through the barn to view the scenes. Over the years, many costumes were made for those to wear who were in the cast portraying the Holy Family, shepherds, wise men and angels. At its height over 100 people participated in the pageant. At one time a live camel was provided by David Gilbert of Swaledale, Iowa. Through the years, the live Nativity pageant was presented yearly until 1978 when it was decided to present it on a bi-annual basis. The Ellendale Live Nativity Scene ran bi-annually until the mid-nineties. In 1995, Dan Nelson and Terry Jensen coordinated the pageant with changed scenes from the years before. The Norby barn was used until 2003 and the last pageant was held at Brian Wayne’s seed building in 2006.
Joke of the week
Ole and Lena were getting on in years. Ole was 92 and Lena was 89. One evening they were sitting on the porch on their rockers and Ole reached over and patted Lena on her knee. “Lena, vat ever happened tew our sex relations?” he asked. “Vell, Ole, I yust don’t know” replied Lena. “I don’t tink ve even got a card from dem last Christmas.”