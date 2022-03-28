The biannual Book of Golden Deeds tickets are now on sale at Kottkes and InstyPrints Owatonna.

Five candidates have been nominated for this honor and all are very worthy of this award. The candidates will be announced in the near future.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at Torey’s in downtown Owatonna. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by April 14.

This event is sponsored by State Farm Insurance-Steve Carroll and Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Real Estate.

