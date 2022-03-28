Book of Golden Deeds tickets on sale now Mar 28, 2022 Mar 28, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The biannual Book of Golden Deeds tickets are now on sale at Kottkes and InstyPrints Owatonna.Five candidates have been nominated for this honor and all are very worthy of this award. The candidates will be announced in the near future.The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at Torey’s in downtown Owatonna. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by April 14.This event is sponsored by State Farm Insurance-Steve Carroll and Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Real Estate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Insurance-steve Carroll Instyprints Owatonna Building Industry Ticket Real Estate Book Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Farm Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Charges filed after alleged employee theft at pharmacy Our boys brought so much heart to the court Owatonna's state title hopes end with heart-breaking loss to Cretin-Derham Hall Teen killed in Saturday morning crash on Lemond Road Paul Wilker Upcoming Events Mar 28 Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting Mon, Mar 28, 2022 Mar 28 Owatonna Collectors Club Mon, Mar 28, 2022 Mar 30 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Apr 2 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Iowa DNR director fined for fishing without a license Where Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen wants to add to his game during spring practices Arizona CB Jakelyn Morgan enters transfer portal, becoming 7th December '20 signee to depart Lily James is 'eager' to watch Pamela Anderson documentary