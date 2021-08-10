The public is invited to join Owatonna Business Women's meeting at from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Owatonna Country Club.
Amy Caron with Steele County Public Health will provide an update on COVID-19 and share more information on the services Steele County Public Health provides. This is also a timely presentation on COVID-19 as cases continue to rise across the U.S.
Caron has worked for more than 20 years in the prevention field and is the CHS Administrator/Public Health Director for Dodge and Steele County Public Health Departments. She is a member of many health-related committees, including: Owatonna Allina Hospital Board, the Local Public Health Association, the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee, and the Minnesota Department of Health WIC Advisory Committee.
Guests are always welcome to attend Owatonna Business Women meetings at no charge.
For more information or to register online, visit owatonnabusinesswomen.org.