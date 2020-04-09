MINNEAPOLIS — Generous donors from across Minnesota and western Wisconsin have already donated more than 200,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) since Allina Health first put out the call for donations on March 21. Today Allina Health is extending its call for donated PPE. The initial request was to have expired on April 5.
“As we prepare for the anticipated surge of coronavirus patients, we are doing everything we can to ensure adequate supplies of personal protective equipment to protect the safety of our employees and patients,” said Allina Health President and CEO, Dr. Penny Wheeler. “We are very grateful for the generosity and expressions of support from the community. We anticipate our needs for donations will continue throughout the course of this pandemic so have extended the call for donations.”
What is needed
Allina Health is accepting a wide variety of PPE including:
• Factory-made N95 and ear loop masks
• Hand-sewn ear loop masks (instructions for hand-sewn masks are online here)
• Headbands with three secure buttons per side (used to attach an ear loop mask for ear protection)
• Surgical mask strap extenders, including those made with 3D printers
• Isolation gowns
• Nitrile exam gloves
• PAPR and CAPR
• PAPR hood/shroud
• Safety glasses/goggles
• Face shields, including those made with 3D printers. They must extend 3 inches below chin to cover mask/respirator. The front is clear plastic and fastens in the back.
• Shoe covers
• Commercial disinfectants including Quat-based sanitizers, bleach and hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants and unopened disinfectant wipes.
Donations can be dropped off at most Allina Health hospitals, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local drop off places are the Emergency Department entrance at the Owatonna Hospital or the main entrance of District One Hospital in Faribault.
Donations can also be mailed to:
Allina Health Central Warehouse
Attention: Supply Donations
2800 10th Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55407
All donated items should be in their original packaging with the exception of hand-sewn masks. After collection, Allina Health Supply Chain and Infection Prevention experts will review and properly prepare supplies before they are deployed to caregivers, patients or visitors across Allina Health systems. Cards and notes of gratitude to share with Allina staff are also welcome along with donations.
Caring For Caregivers Fund
The Caring for Caregivers Fund will help cover mortgage or rent expenses, car payments, child care and utility expenses, and other financial hardships that may arise as our team members give their full attention to caring for those who are seriously ill.
Details on how to donate to the Caring For Caregivers Fund can be found online at https://donate.allina.com/home-page/caring-for-caregivers.
Food Donations
Allina has set up guidelines for businesses and individuals who with to donate food for Allina staff members. These guidelines can be found online at www.allinahealth.org/coronavirus/caring-for-caregivers/