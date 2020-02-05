STEELE — The month of February has one very bright planet, Venus, in the early evening sky. This is also a good month for seeing the much dimmer planet Mercury low in the early evening sky. Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be viewed in the morning sky shortly before sunrise.
Yellowish Venus is brighter than all the other stars and planets and is often referred to as “The Evening Star” when it can be viewed in the evening sky. It can be seen for 5 to 6 months in the evening sky until it becomes hidden in the light of our Sun for a short time before it switches to the morning sky. Venus is about one-third of the way up in the western sky at a half-hour after sunset. Venus sets about three hours after sunset.
Yellow-orange Mercury can only be seen for a couple periods a year because of how close Mercury orbits the Sun. Look for Mercury very low in the western sky about 30-45 minutes after sunset during the first two weeks of February. It will be highest in the early evening sky on February 10, but then it begins to sink more each day until it will be difficult to see after mid-February.
Reddish Mars rises in the east about three hours before sunrise. This month Mars is above the Teapot of the constellation Sagittarius.
The three morning planets form a nearly straight line rising to the right. Saturn is lowest and on the left side. Jupiter is in the middle and a little higher than Saturn while Mars is on the right and is the highest in the sky of the three planets. The three planets are easier to see during the second half of February when the line they form is a little higher up in the morning sky.
February Sky Events
• Feb. 10: In the evening sky, Mercury reaches its’ highest point in the sky for the month and is the easiest to see very low in the western sky about 45 minutes after sunset.
• Feb. 18-20: In the morning southeast sky, about 30-45 minutes before sunrise, the Moon is very close to the planet Mars on the 18th, to Jupiter on the 19th and to Saturn on the 20th.
• Feb. 27-28: In the early evening sky, extremely bright Venus is to the right of the crescent Moon on the 27th and to the lower right of the crescent Moon on the 28th.
