Tuesday, Nov 16
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Nov 17
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Ribs & pies fundraiser • 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Cash Wise Foods, 495 W North St., Owatonna. Full rack of ribs available for $12; fresh baked pies for $6. Cash Wise More Rewards members also earn $0.10 off per gallon of gas with each purchase. There will be a chance to win a Thanksgiving meal for 8-10 people! Proceeds and online donations benefit the Owatonna Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund and Youth 1st. On-line donations accepted at www.givemn.org Must make purchase or donation to be eligible for prize.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Walking The Grief Journey • 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Nov 18
Mayor’s prayer breakfast • 7:30 a.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. Guest Speaker Judge Ross Leuning. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 21 at InstyPrints-Owatonna, Kottke Jewelers, and the City Administrators Office. Cost of the ticket includes a full breakfast buffet. Firm ticket purchase deadline will be November 11.15.
Steele County Historical Society annual meeting • 5-7 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join us as we celebrate the successes of the year, look forward to 2022, and announce upcoming changes at the SCHS! The evening will also see the awarding of our annual awards for the volunteers of the year and the election of new members to our board of directors. The meeting will be held in the upper level of Torey’s, with food and dessert provided to our guests. Tickets are $20 for SCHS members and $25 for the general public and can be purchased ahead of time at the History Center or by calling 507-451-1420.
Owatonna Ladies Night Out • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kibble Equipment, 3555 SW 18th St, Owatonna. Join us for Ladies Night Out at our Owatonna store, featuring vendors: Bellebrook Boutique, Pat’s Potting Shed, WillowBrooke Handcrafted Jewelry, Rice Lake Trading Post, Heirloom, Hammer & Stain SoMN, Mama and Monster’s MarketPlace and more.
Foremost Trivia movie trilogies edition • 6 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. This month’s theme is movie trilogies. Teams of up to 6 people complete in 5 rounds of back-to-back trivia. Food will be served until 8:30, and drinks ‘til close. 1st place prize: $60 in Foremost gift-cards, 2nd place prize: $30 in Foremost gift-cards, 3rd place prize: free appetizer.
Wine & cheese tasting benefit • 6:30-9 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Join us for the Wine & cheese tasting benefit to enjoy a night out, and gather ideas for your holiday parties. Great food and assorted chesses! 12 different wine vendors showcasing over 95 different wines. Tickets available at Cash Wise Foods, Cash Wise Liquor, Owatonna Arts Center and Kottke Jewelers — $15 in advance, $20 at the door
Friday, Nov 19
Steel Canyon • 7-10 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
Saturday, Nov 20
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Winter porch pot class • 10 a.m., Extreme Pressure Washers, 526 3rd St NE, Blooming Prairie. Prairie Home Floral and Extreme Pressure Washers invite you to their 2nd annual winter porch pot class. Cost: $60/person. All proceeds go to a local charity.
Children’s Victorian tea • 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Sit down for the morning or afternoon tea in the Dunnell House after listening to holiday music and a re-telling of the A Visit with St. Nicholas. Enjoy party favors, dainty sandwiches, desserts, tea, or hot cocoa with a take-home holiday craft. Two sessions will be offered, 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1- 2:30 p.m.; registration is now open for this event by calling 451-1420. Space is limited so please register early! Each sitting will have a maximum of 20 guests. Deadline for this non-refundable reservation is November 13. The cost is $20 per adult and child with $10 addition for additional family members.
Geneva cancer auction, purse Bingo and vendor show • 11 a.m., Geneva Community Center, 1st Ave SE, Geneva. Doors open for Bingo at 11 a.m.; game start at 1 p.m. Come earlier to check out vendors at Ladies Day Out from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $35 advance tickets available at Geneva Bar & Grill; $40 at the door. Bar & Grill will be offering paninis, ultimate bloody Marys and apparel. A fully stocked bar will be available.
Winter porch pot class • 3 p.m., Extreme Pressure Washers, 526 3rd St NE, Blooming Prairie. Prairie Home Floral and Extreme Pressure Washers invite you to their 2nd annual winter porch pot class. Cost: $60/person. All proceeds go to a local charity.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.