Married people make it their business to remember how love began. Anniversaries recall their wedding day, year after year. Wedding rings remind them of their commitment. Wedding photos capture the moment when ‘two became one.’ In remembering the beginning of their love, couples find new hope for the future.
Forgetting, on the other hand, is bad news. That is not a good situation. If one person forgets the all-important anniversary, tears and emotions may follow.
The book of Psalms remembers, too. When things get bad, these poems refer to the past – particularly to the great events when, under Moses, the Israelite nation began. God freed the Israelites from Egyptian slavery, carried them through the Red Sea, gave them directions for living and ushered them into the promised land.
The memories were not all positive, however. The Israelites could, in fact, be brutally frank about their early failings. Even as they remembered how persistently wonderful God had been, they also remembered how rebellious, complaining, and forgetful they had been. Yet they remained hopeful because they had one great, happy reason to celebrate: God had continually kept his promise to love them.
Psalm 77 is a ‘remembering’ poem entitled, “God’s Mighty Deeds Recalled.” It starts with deep despair. “Will the Lord spurn forever, and never again be favorable? Has God forgotten to be gracious? Has he in anger shut up his compassion?” Then thoughts turn, deliberately, to the past. Remember the turmoil at the banks of the Red Sea, could anything be worse? But in that turbulent water, they had seen God’s power: God had led them through to safety. He would do the same again.
For most of 2020, it feels like we have been living in turbulent water. From COVID-19 to natural disasters to civil unrest to political divisions, it has been so uncertain and so emotional. However, that is not the end of our story. As children of God, we have hope. The book of Psalms invites us, along with the Israelites, to relive history, either from a long time ago to just a few months ago. Like married couples remembering back, we can remember back and recall God’s amazing work over the ages– his powerful victories, his promises, and proofs of love toward his people, to us. Through such remembering, we are strengthened to face the uncertain future, with hopeful hearts, and to recommit ourselves to trusting in God’s never-ending care for us.