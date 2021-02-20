TODD HALE: Up to date technology comes to residents of Benedictine Living Community (formerly Koda)

Last September Lisa Kern, Executive Director of Benedictine Living Community, Owatonna asked the Wellness department to research an innovative solution to enable residents to connect with their loved ones. Up to now, due to COVID, residents have not been able to have family members visit them. The Wellness department researched and discovered a program called iN2L, which is a content driven technology that brings more than 4,000 items designed to engage seniors. iN2L is an acronym for ‘It’s Never Too Late’. Large tablets and large screen systems bring to life the idea that it’s never too late to learn, enjoy, and make meaningful connections in life. The Wellness department was very impressed with the technology as well as the content and believed it would be beneficial to the facility to purchase four tablets. Steve Arnold, Benedictine Living Community Foundation Director presented this idea to the Foundation to finance the four tablets plus a subscription to the service. The board was impressed and immediately approved the purchase of the program. During this time, a family member, who lives out of state, inquired about ways to better connect with her mother. Kern gave this family member the information about iN2L. The family member was likewise impressed with the technology and endless possibilities it would offer not only to her mother but to other Benedictine-Owatonna residents. She offered to pay to bring the iN2L to Benedictine Living Community-Owatonna. She wanted to expand the program and made a substantial donation to purchase an additional two tablets, a 50-inch screen monitor with computer and mobile cart, and a 12-month subscription.
The entire system arrived in January followed by staff attending a virtual training. By the end of January the Wellness team was using the system to play many games, have fun with family visits from all over the country in addition to offering video tours of various locations around the world and programing video games for residents geared to their interests. Plans are to train any staff members who are interested in getting involved with the program so residents can enjoy the many benefits iN2L has to offer during all shifts. The facility is hoping to begin using the system to do video calls with family and helping residents send messages to loved ones in the near future.
If you are interested in supporting this program by either helping purchase more tablets or sponsoring a month of content subscription, contact Foundation Director Steve Arnold at 507-446-4946.
Jerry’s mural is hung
The mural that was removed from Jerry’s restaurant has now been hung at the History Center. Funds needed for the removal were quickly raised beyond the $18,000 amount. Kellen Hinrichsen, executive director of the Historical Society said money raised beyond the needed amount will be used for creating displays to tell its story and for future maintenance. Hinrichsen thanks everyone who sent in donations for the project. He sends special thanks to Rocon Construction, Viracon, the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and to Tom Brick for great work, support, and guidance throughout the process.
Roundabouts revisited by OPD
There are two new roundabouts in town….one at the intersection of North Cedar and 26th street and one at Rose and Grove. The Owatonna Police Department is now concentrating on the Rose and Grove roundabout. Records show the intersection has been the location of 13 vehicle crashes and the source of many traffic stops by officers observing drivers traveling OVER the roundabout rather than around it. There is a state law on the books that forbids drivers from traveling directly over the center of the roundabout. You must drive only to the right of such island. This past week an orange traffic barrel has been placed over the center of the island. The placement is a reminder to drivers not to drive straight through the intersection.
Scholarships
Several scholarships have been announced. Here is a rundown of the latest: The Don Tuerk Memorial Scholarship: Three $1,000 scholarships are presented by the Owatonna Eagles Club to three students seeking further education in a public service field. This is open to traditional and non-traditional students planning to attend a post-secondary school, two year or four year. A typed essay must be included that demonstrates how you value civic and public service and what this scholarship means to the applicant. Application deadline is March 31.
Little Theatre Veta Alexander Scholarship: Eligible students are those that have been accepted at an accredited two or four-year college for a full-time course of study and have experience and interest in the performing arts. Recipients are selected based on theatre involvement, academic record, community participation, leadership qualities, and school activities. Details and applications can be found on the LTO website at http://littletheatreofowatonna.org. Deadline for applications is April 9, 2021.
Applications for the Ted Ringhofer Memorial Scholarship are available at the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and on the Chamber website. The $1,000 scholarship is sponsored by TPS Insurance and the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Deadline to apply is April 1.
Remembering the departure of the Red Bull Division
This Thursday, February 25, is the anniversary date of when Owatonna said goodbye to its mobilized units of the 135th Infantry in 1941. The unit was known as the ‘Red Bull Division’ and its members were leaving Owatonna for a year of field training at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana. A throng of close to 2000 Owatonna and Steele County residents milled about the special train at Union Station on Front Street to watch the soldiers depart. It was a sharp, cold February night when the troops left Owatonna. The Elks band played lively marches and patriotic songs. Members of the Owatonna American Legion Post and the Elks Lodge led the farewell parade from the downtown armory to the train station. The train of three baggage cars, three kitchen cars, ten tourist Pullmans and one standard Pullman traveled by way of Chicago, Memphis and Shreveport to the camp.
I interviewed Joe Racek, in 2007. Joe was a platoon sergeant with the Red Bulls and vividly remembered the day. “We marched them over to the train. Families were crying, the boys were crying. I was continually hollering out orders and guys were crawling out the windows of the train to get that last kiss from their girlfriends. It was pure chaos!” At the time I interviewed him, Joe was 90 years old. Joe’s brothers, Casey, Larry and Joe were among the men shipping out. Another Racek brother, Chic, who is 95, remembers the night. “I think all of Owatonna was along the street when the men marched by. At the depot, the Mayor and other city dignitaries spoke. It was a cold night, but people didn’t seem to care. Lt. Col. C. Jess Lee was in charge. Chic Racek was deferred so he could stay home and run the farm. Members of the Racek family had an enviable record of service in the Armed Forces including everything from musicians to Air Corps, Infantry and Nursing. The Racek kids included Clarence (Casey), Larry, Lydia, Joe, Marvin, Arabella, Mildred, Ronald, Chic and Bud. Chic is the only member of the family still alive.
COVID cancellations
Two events scheduled for 2021 have now been canceled due to the pandemic. The annual Smokin’ in Steele scheduled to be held on the fairgrounds has been called off for the second year. The annual Farm and Power show scheduled for this spring has also been canceled.
Joke of the week
Ole, while not a brilliant man, was a gifted portrait artist. His fame grew and soon people from all over the country were coming to him for paintings. One day, a beautiful young woman pulled up to his house in a stretch limo and asked Ole if he would paint her in the nude. This was the first time anyone had made this request! She said money was no object and she was willing to pay $5,000. Not wanting to get in trouble with his wife, Lena, Ole asked the lady to wait while he went in the house and conferred with Lena. In a few minutes he returned and said, “Ya sure, you betcha! I’ll paint you in da nute, but I’ll have ta leave on my socks so I’ll have a place to vipe my brush!”