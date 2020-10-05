Community Bank Owatonna joined the American Bankers Association and banks across the nation in launching an industry-wide campaign to educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams. The Federal Trade Commission estimates that consumers lost $1.9 billion to phishing schemes and other fraud in 2019 and the ongoing pandemic has only increased the threat. To combat phishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their passwords and social security numbers.
“Community Bank Owatonna is committed to educating our customers and helping them safeguard their information,” said Tim Kluender, bank President and CEO.
“This campaign is an unprecedented effort by the banking industry to address a growing threat to our customers,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “Thanks to participating banks like Community Bank Owatonna, we’re turning the tables on the bad guys by giving consumers the tools they need to spot illegitimate bank communications.”
The campaign launched on Oct. 1 to mark the beginning of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and is designed to be bright and bold with a bit of comedy, featuring short videos, quizzes, phishing red flags, tips and FAQs.
For more information about phishing scams and how to stop fraudsters in their tracks, visit www.BanksNeverAskThat.com.