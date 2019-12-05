Alec John and The Sky Surfers to perform at the Music Space of Owatonna

OWATONNA — The indie band Alec John and The Sky Surfers will be performing at the Music Space of Owatonna on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
A Mankato based band known for their Hawaiian shirts, crazy socks, and lively performances, AJATSS proves that you don’t need to be from the coast to play beach inspired music. They’ve played all over Minnesota and Midwest, but Friday will be their first ever performance in Owatonna. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
The Music Space of Owatonna is a small concert venue in downtown Owatonna with weekly local music events, plus a record store and listening lounge with thousands of vinyl records, cds, tables, lounge chairs and sodas.