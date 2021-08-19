Little Theatre of Owatonna will hold their 56th annual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills Social Commons, 560 Dunnell Dr., Owatonna.
Board members will be recognized for their service and Little Theatre's annual report will be shared. Three board members at Little Theatre — Naomi Jirele, Sarah Friesen and Heather Burke — have also completed their years of service on the board and will be retiring this year. There will be an election at the annual meeting to fill these three seats. One additional seat is also up for election this year.
A formal unveiling and introduction of the 2021-2022 season will also take place at this year’s annual meeting.
All members of Little Theatre are asked to attend for the informative evening. All volunteers throughout the years are invited to be recognized for the hours of work and dedication they gave to continue the tradition of bringing live theater to the community.
The event is encouraged and open to visitors as well, though they will not be able to vote on motions presented before the body.
Safety guidelines will be followed with facial coverings required within the facility.