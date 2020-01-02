NFL weekly pick ‘em
Pick the winner of each NFL game each week. Weekly points will be recorded and totaled at the end of the regular season. Participate for a chance to win a West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center or Adult Leisure Pursuits membership! You can either submit your picks online by going to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/686/Special-Events or by picking up a form at West Hills Social Commons of West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. There were 20 players, 5 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Deb DeCoux with 4,040 points. Second Place went to Roger Milbrath with 3,900 points. Third Place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,780 points. Fourth Place went to Lowell Larson with 3,360 points. Fifth place went to Gary Stark with 3,240 points. Deb DeCoux made 10 club bid.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
The upcoming books are:
Jan. 27- “ A Man Called Peter” by Cathrine Marshall
Feb. 24- “Beartown” by Fedrick Backmann
March 16- “Cape Ann” by Faith Sullivan
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Paula Burshem
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Willie Peterson 206 (+59); Paula Burshem 226 (+44); Greg Posch 177 (+30)
Game 2: Norma Louis 150 (+34)
Game 3: Delores Boyer 208 (+57); Norma Louis 151 (+35)
Series High Total Over: Delores Boyer 530 (+77)
Split Conversions: Judy Drevlow (3-7-10); Reuben Ebeling & Willie Peterson (each 3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Dec. 30
High games: Jim Gasner 210 +50 and 203 +43, Chuck Newgard 183 +28, Earl Wheeler 175 +48, Jim Harlicker 199 +47, Greg Posch 208 +60, Kathy Honsey 169 +32 and Myland Vroman 201 +30
Split Conversions: Judy Harlicker 3-10, Sharon Hassing 3-10, Norma Louis 3-10 twice, Jim Gasner 2-7, Jim Harlicker 5-7, Earl Wheeler 3-10, Denny Johnson 2-4-10 and Judy Johnson 3-10
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Jim Gasner, Jim Harlicker and Chuck Newgard
2nd game: Earl Wheeler, Jim Gasner and Marty Speikers
3rd game: Greg Posch, Myland Vroman and Kathy Honsey
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room, all participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage
Only three people braved the weather on Dec. 9 to come play cribbage, but they stuck around to play for some “just for fun” competition. Diane Kaplan took first place honors with an 836, losing just two games to Sharon Hassing, who scored a 781. Wayne Camilli was third with a 595. Surprisingly, the highest scoring hand of the day was only 16, with Sharon getting two hands of 16, and Diane getting one.
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.