Jenna McMains and Audrey Revier of Owatonna have been named to Wartburg College's 2021 Winter/May Term Dean's List. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms.
McMains and Revier earn honors at Wartburg College
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Trending Now
-
$18,000 in silver stolen from Viracon
-
The brown marmorated stink bug is spreading in Minnesota. Here's what to do if you see it.
-
Owatonna School Board member alleges she's told to not oppose votes
-
BUILDING OUR FUTURE: First dirt turned for a new downtown Owatonna
-
Heat not the cause of Owatonna's large power outage, but did not help