Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Monday, Nov 01
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Nov 02
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Republican gubernatorial event • 6 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. The leading Republicans running for Governor of Minnesota will be participating in a meet-and-greet and panel discussion. Candidates participating are Senator Michelle Benson, Senator Paul Gazelka, Dr. Scott Jensen and Dr. Neil Shah. Social hour starts at 6 p.m.; panel begins at 6:40. Tickets are available in advance at steelecountyrepublicans.com for $20 or for $25 at the door. The event is sponsored by the Steele County Republican Party. Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Cash bar will be available. Appetizers will be provided.
Wednesday, Nov 03
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Nov 04
Razzle-dazzle wine tasting • 6:30-9 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE.15.
Friday, Nov 05
Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary holiday bazaar sale • 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 4532 SE 84th Ave., Claremont.
Ladies Night Out • 7-8:30 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave NE, Owatonna. This event is featuring speaker, Shannon Kerr (formerly from Owatonna). Six years ago, Shannon and her 2 girls were in a horrific car accident and were not expected to live. Shannon will share her testimony and will also share some pictures from the accident. Some pictures may be graphic, so please keep that in mind when determining if age appropriate for children. (Childcare will not be provided.) Ladies Night Out will consist of worship through song, hearing from our speaker, some fun give-a-ways, and snacks! There is no cost for this event, but please let us know if you’re able to attend.
Saturday, Nov 06
Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary holiday bazaar sale • 8 a.m.-2 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 4532 SE 84th Ave., Claremont.
Ladies Auxiliary holiday craft sale • 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. 30+ vendors, crafters and bakers, plus a sloppy Joe meal, rolls and coffee available.
Charity bazaar • 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. There will be fresh baked goodies, lefse, kolache, breads, cookies cakes, pies, homemade crafts & much more! Hosted by: First Lutheran Church of Hope & St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Meriden.
ECFE bazaar and bake sale • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1050 22nd St NE., Owatonna. Multiple crafter and vendor tables with items for sale, come join us to do some holiday shopping and/or find some gems for yourself! Bake sale fundraiser to benefit early childhood program needs.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Past & Present open house • 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Past & Present Antiques & Gifts, 1101 N State St, Waseca. During the open house, enter for a $100 gift certificate drawing.
Sunday, Nov 07
BP Fire Dept. pancake breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Menu includes pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage links, ham, orange juice, milk & coffee. $5 per person, children under 5 free. Proceeds benefit Blooming Prairie Fire Department Relief Association Scholarship Program
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Nov 08
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.