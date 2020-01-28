AMES — The following local students were named to the Iowa State University dean's list for the fall 2019 semester:
Riley Allen Millam of Blooming Prairie.
Lauren M. Betti, Laura Ann Bloomenrader, Haden Francis Fox, Hannah E. Gebur, Jade Huseby, Lauren Johnson, Jacob Ronald Neuharth, Derek Thada and Morgan Paige Welker of Owatonna.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.