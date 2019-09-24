OWATONNA — Traffic patterns for a construction project on Rose Street will change starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Steele County Highway Department.
The contractor has completed work on the westbound lane and will now switch to working in the eastbound lane.
Rose Street (County Highway 19) from Hoffman Drive to Willow Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic starting Wednesday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured using Hoffman Drive, Oak Avenue, Vine Street, and Willow Avenue. Side streets crossing Rose Street will be closed at Rose Street with southbound traffic permitted to take right turns only. Grove Avenue and Cedar Avenue will remain open to northbound and southbound traffic. No parking will be permitted on Rose Street during the project.
The current work on Rose Street is expected to last about another month. The work is part of a two-year construction project expected to be completed by the end of summer in 2020.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.