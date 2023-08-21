Join the Owatonna Public Library in the Gainey Room at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, for a showing of, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." A plucky eleven-year-old named Margaret finds her life on the cusp of change as her family uproots from the heart of the city to a quiet suburban neighborhood. Margaret must then navigate the ups and downs of adolescence, including new friends, new feelings, and, ultimately, a new sense of self. Based on the novel of the same name by Judy Blume.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments