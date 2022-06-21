Applications for the '22-'23 Owatonna Preschool Transportation Program are open Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The priority deadline for the 2022-2023 school year is July 1, 2022. Applications submitted after this date will be put on the 2022-2023 waitlist.You will receive a letter from United Way of Steele County the week of August 8 informing you of your application status.Questions/Updates should be directed to SMART dispatch at (507)433-2379 or (855)762-7821. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deadline Update Application School Priority Week Letter Question Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Employee dies after getting stuck in Hope grain bin Cutting horse shows in Owatonna back-to-back weekends Medford man sees no prison time following 6 sex crime cases Family-owned Central Park Coffee goes up for sale Teacher collaborates with local company to create new classroom product Upcoming Events Jun 21 VFW Auxiliary 3723 Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Jun 22 COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Jun 22, 2022 Jun 22 OHS class of '56 get-together Wed, Jun 22, 2022 Jun 23 Exchange Club of Owatonna Thu, Jun 23, 2022 Jun 23 Movie at the Library Thu, Jun 23, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Hospital sewage flows into river from damaged pipe All-Pro TE Rob Gronkowski retires -- again ‘American Horror Stories’: FX Unveils First Look at Season 2 'This doesn't feel like some Cinderella story to us': Ole Miss not surprised by its CWS run