...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
American Experiment to tackle small business challenges in Owatonna
Center of the American Experiment economist John Phelan will visit Owatonna on Thursday, September 29 to talk about the challenges facing southeastern Minnesota’s small businesses, as well as their causes and possible solutions.
Phelan will address concerns of employment, housing, childcare, occupational licensure, and public safety. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a moderated panel with local business representatives.
What: Economic Stability: Rising to the Challenges and Meeting the Opportunities
Who: John Phelan, Economist at Center of the American Experiment
