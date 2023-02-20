Healthfinders.jpg

Ambassadors from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism visit with HealthFinders Collaborative; 134 Southview Street, in Owatonna, to welcome them as a new member. Daisey Sanchez is the Director of Operations and Charlie Mandile is the Executive Director. HealthFinders Collaborative provides quality health care, advocacy, and wellness education to people within our community who have limited health care alternatives. (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism)

