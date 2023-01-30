...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Ambassadors from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism visit with Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery; 610 Florence Avenue, in Owatonna, to welcome them as a new member. Dr. Nancy McDermott, Dr. Richard Kim, Dr. Jill Merrill, Dr. Joel Michelson are Practice Partners with locations in Owatonna, Mankato, Rochester, and Austin, MN. Heidi Anderson is the Practice and Operations Manager for the four locations. Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery practices a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise ranging from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to corrective jaw surgery. They can also diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries, and fractures.