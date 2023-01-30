Southeastern Minnesota Oral.jpg

Ambassadors from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism visit with Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery; 610 Florence Avenue, in Owatonna, to welcome them as a new member. Dr. Nancy McDermott, Dr. Richard Kim, Dr. Jill Merrill, Dr. Joel Michelson are Practice Partners with locations in Owatonna, Mankato, Rochester, and Austin, MN. Heidi Anderson is the Practice and Operations Manager for the four locations.  Southeastern Minnesota Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery practices a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise ranging from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to corrective jaw surgery. They can also diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries, and fractures.

