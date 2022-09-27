...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and Western Wisconsin for kids in our communities. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
We are asking community members to consider donating a gently used or new bike and asking family and friends if they have one they'd like to donate, including adaptive bikes for kids with disabilities. Donations will be accepted at Owatonna Hospital and Allina Health Faribault Medical Center on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We want to help make it possible for every child to have a bike and participate in a fun and environmentally friendly activity that promotes good health,” says Lisa Shannon, Allina Health president and CEO. "As a health care organization, we recognize good health habits start early. We are so proud of our twelve-year partnership with FB4KMN, an organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a healthier, happier childhood by providing bikes to kids and families.”
Free Bikes 4 Kidz MN is also seeking volunteers to help clean and prepare the donated bikes for distribution. For more information and to volunteer visit FB4KMN.org.
Bikes will be distributed in the spring next year. Kids who receive a bike will also get free bicycle helmets and bike safety information at the distribution events.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.