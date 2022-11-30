ALC1.jpeg
ALC2.jpeg

Students from the Owatonna Alternative Learning Center had the chance to kick back and enjoy the end of another year during a recent field trip to Skateville Family Rollerskating Center in Burnsville. 

ALC3.jpeg
ALC4.jpeg

©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

