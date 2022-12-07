Associate Editor
Early this week, a group of students from the Owatonna Area Learning Center went shopping and bought amazing toys for the Steele County Toys for Tots program.
Don Overlie, coordinator of the local program, led the group during their shopping.
The ALC has been involved with Toys for Tots for more than a decade, including shopping, assembling toys prior to distribution days and filling stockings with stocking stuffers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.