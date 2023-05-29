AGE Scholarship, Lileigh Nguyen

Brian Coleman, with the Alliance for Greater Equity, presents Lileigh Nguyen with the an Equity for the Future Scholarship. (Photo courtesy of AGE)

AGE Scholarship, Lileigh Nguyen

The Alliance for Greater Equity has announced the first of four total scholarship recipients for the 2023 Equity for the Future scholarship program.

Recommended for you

Load comments