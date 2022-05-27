The initial implementation of a new financial software solution is helping the city of Owatonna answer the need to provide additional online services for residents, business owners and others who conduct financial transactions with the city.
Today marks the launch of a list of services that are now fully available online at Owatonna.gov. “Making these services available online means saving those who utilize these services from making a trip to City Hall to care for the financial transactions associated with these services,” said Rhonda Moen, Finance Director.
City services now available to pay for online support three City departments:
Public works — permits for right-of-way use, obstruction/dumpsters, street opening, sidewalks, grading
Administrative services — event permits
Fire — nuisance complaints, rental license applications, fire protection systems permits
To begin using these services, simply register for an OpenGov account by visiting owatonnamn.viewpointcloud.com. Additional services for other City departments that will be launched over the coming months include licenses for liquor and tobacco sales, taxicab operations, tree trimming, garbage haulers as well as building permits and inspections and more.
Last year, following a thorough planning and evaluation process, the city of Owatonna selected OpenGov to provide an integrated way to manage the city of Owatonna’s business processes. This new technology will allow for contactless interaction with the city. Its critical components include additional citizen services available online, budgeting, financial reporting, billing, accounts payable, a new work order system as well as enhanced reporting and transparency. OpenGov is helping the city of Owatonna achieve its strategic goal of being more efficient and effective. Implementation of this new Enterprise Resource Planning solution is being funded by $300,000 in Owatonna’s federal American Recovery Act allocation.