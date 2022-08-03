The Owatonna branch of the American Association of University Women provides women in Steele County with scholarships that support their educational goals.
In support of AAUW Owatonna’s scholarship program, the branch invites you to attend the Taste of Steele County featuring local food vendors at the Owatonna Eagles Club on Thursday, September 15, from 5-7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from branch members and at the door. All proceeds go to provide scholarships for local women and girls.
This year’s AAUW scholarship recipients are as follows:
$1,000 AAUW Owatonna Scholarship
• Kinsey Cronin is pursuing a degree in mathematics and computer science at Amherst College.
• Laura Gebur is pursuing a degree in social work at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
• Julia Holt is pursuing a degree in studio art and East Asian studies with a minor in Chinese at Kalamazoo College.
$800 AAUW Owatonna Riverland Scholarship
AAUW works in cooperation with the Riverland Foundation in providing this scholarship.
• Rachel Benson and Kallen Hoffmann are both working toward a degree in radiography.
