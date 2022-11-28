...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near
Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if
confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6
inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Owatonna Branch of AAUW will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Trinity Church. Harp music by Katelyn Wasieleski, will be performed during the social time beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m.
The speakers for the evening will be Daisey Sanchez HealthFinders Collaborative Clinical Services Manager and Anne Draeger, RN, volunteer, and co-founder of the Free Clinic of Steele County. They will discuss the merger of these organizations and discuss efforts and services aimed at bridging gaps in health care in our community. HealthFinders Collaborative is a community health center which provides a comprehensive primary access point to primary care, dental services, medication assistance, patient education and advocacy and community based wellness programming.