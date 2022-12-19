...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds
could gust as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
This is such a beautiful time of year where we visibly see the kindness shared with friends and neighbors, and even complete strangers, all around us. What if it could be like this all year around?
Well at United Way, this is our reality. Every day, we get to see great works performed by amazing people with ginormous hearts. This is why we show up every day and push a little bit harder than the next, so that we can ensure that the work that is raising people up in this community can continue.
Because of the generous support of people like you, we get the privilege to do this work and make a significant, positive impact on our community and for that and so much more, we thank you.
As of the day I am writing this, we are at 80% of campaign with just $160,000 left to raise through the end of the year so that we can fulfill our commitments to the organizations in our community that share in this work of a stronger more vibrant community.
My youngest child is in kindergarten, and we have many conversations about sharing. You’ll frequently hear in my household the childhood saying, “sharing is caring”. It reminds me of the book, “Everything I needed to know I learned in Kindergarten.” Isn’t that the truth! This is what sets us apart in this community, isn’t it? We share our time, talents, and treasures because we care. It is this mobilization of the caring power in this community that keeps the wheels of transformational change turning.
It is each of you that have the power to impact a better tomorrow.
We invite you to join us on this journey of caring through sharing. Text GIVEUNITED to 53-555 or Venmo @uwsteelecounty to help strengthen our community and give our neighbors a hand up towards achieving a good quality of life. Filling the Gaps, Addressing the Needs, We’re Your United Way. LIVE UNITED.