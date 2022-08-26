bell-field-903-baseball-closeup.jpg

Outside Bell Field in Faribault, two oversized baseballs flank the ballpark entry. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)

Ah, summer in Minnesota. It is, unequivocally, a season packed with outdoor activities. Like baseball. I’m not a fan. But many are.

bell-field-907-overview.jpg

Beautiful and historic Bell Field in Faribault. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
bell-field-896-welcome-to-faribault-sign.jpg

A banner welcomes baseball fans. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
bell-field-886-stands.jpg

A section of the stands at Bell Field. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
bell-field-877-brackets.jpg

Brackets posted at Bell Field. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
buckman-1592-business-district.jpg

Downtown Buckman, Minnesota. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo September 2020)
bell-field-884-field.jpg

The playing field at Bell Field. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
bell-field-890-ads-on-fence.jpg

Businesses advertise at Bell Field. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
bell-field-889-ground-rules.jpg

Rules posted in a Bell Field dug-out. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
bell-field-894-beer-cave.jpg

Bell Field has its own version of Bottle Cap Stadium in its BEER CAVE. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
bell-field-885-bell-field-sign.jpg

Bell Field is home to The Lakers, who just missed making this year's tournament. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
bell-field-883-ball-in-net.jpg

A baseball lodged in overhead netting at Bell Field. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
bell-field-902-mn-baseball-assoc-sign-closeup.jpg

More stories will be written at the state tournaments. Here's hoping the Buckman Billygoats win on Saturday. If anyone knows where Randy can get a Billygoats t-shirt, please comment. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)

