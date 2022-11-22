The holiday season is here, along with the joys and sometimes stress of getting together with friends and family to celebrate. Holiday celebrations and alcohol often go hand-in-hand, and some people lose track of how many drinks they’ve consumed. This can lead to driving under the influence.
To help keep families safely together this holiday season, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office is participating with law enforcement statewide in an extra DWI enforcement and awareness campaign starting Nov. 23 and running through New Years’ Eve. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the statewide campaign.
Impaired driving can truly kill the holiday spirit, whether it’s a loved one in jail or losing someone to an impaired driver. Unfortunately, too many people believe they are OK to drive when they are not, and that can lead to a lifetime of regret.
Impaired is impaired
Law enforcement will be looking for drivers who appear impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances. Driving while impaired by substance is illegal. Drugged driving incidents are on the rise, and it’s a growing concern for Minnesota law enforcement.
There is more than one way to be under the influence behind the wheel. If you feel differ different. It can be from alcohol, THC edibles, illegal drug use, antidepressants, opioids, abuse of prescription medications and even common over-the-counter drugs.
Sobering statistics
There were 620 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota in the last five years. Alcohol-related crashes not only take lives, they change them forever. An average of 37 injuries (2017-2021) are caused by alcohol-related crashes each year. Drugged driving incidents accounted for 6,941 incidents from 2012-2016 compared with 2017-2021. That’s a 227 percent increase over a five-year period.
Make a plan
Plan for a safe ride: designate a sober driver, use a safe, alternative transportation option, or stay at the location of the celebration.
Speak up: offer to be a designated driver or be available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere. If you see an impaired person about to get behind the wheel, get then a safe ride home.
Some medications are fine on their own but can impair you when mixed with other medications or alcohol — even a small amount. Learn about the interactions and talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
Buckle up: the best defense against an impaired driver.
Report impaired driving: call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior. Be prepared to provide location, license plate number and observed dangerous behavior.
