...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.
* WHERE...Douglas, Stearns, Stevens, Pope, Steele, Sherburne,
Swift, Freeborn and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
While all participants in the Heaven's Angels Motorcycle Run are welcome, many riders take part in memory of a loved one who died before birth of during infancy. Pictured during the 2020 run, one rider honors infant Cooper Christopher. (Photo courtesy of IRIS)
The Harley Owners Group (HOG) has once again assisted with the Heaven’s Angels run that will be held on Aug. 6 at Faribault Harley-Davidson. Registration and check-in begin at 9 am with Kickstands up and Engines started at 10 am. The Ride is an enjoyable 2-hour ride with one stop about halfway. Participants will return to Faribault Harley-Davidson around 1 p.m. where they will find a silent Auction and the Heavy Metal Grill (food truck).
IRIS is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organization based in Faribault whose mission is assisting parents who live in, deliver in, or bury a child in Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, LeSueur, Steele, Rice, and Waseca counties. IRIS provides many services to grieving families who have had a child die in early pregnancy (miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, etc) or from stillbirth, neonatal death, premature delivery, sudden unexplained death and related syndromes (SUID/SIDS), birth defects, illness, accidents, and all other types of infant and early childhood death including Advocate Services in hospitals and funeral homes, Bereavement Support Packets, Burial Clothing Sets, Keepsakes, Support Groups, Remembrance Services, and much more.
You can expect wave after wave of every type of motorcycle. “Everyone is welcome to participate in this public event. If you can’t take part in the run, come and simply watch,” said Diana Kelley, IRIS executive director. “We know from the past that people come to participate and many other come to encourage and support the participants. They love the run and the silent auction; they enjoy the food truck, and the riding community."
For more information on IRIS, the route map, and/or to register for the 7th Annual Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run visit www.irisRemembers.com
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.