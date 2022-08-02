In memory

While all participants in the Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run are welcome, many riders take part in memory of a loved one who died before birth of during infancy. Pictured during the 2020 run, one rider honors infant Cooper Christopher. (Photo courtesy of IRIS)

Each of the participants at the 7th Annual Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run will have his or her own personal reason for participating in the event. For some it is a way to give back to Infants Remembered In Silence © (IRIS) for the very personal way IRIS has helped their family. For some it’s a way to honor the memory of a child that has touched their lives, and for others it’s a way to pay it forward and raise funds for the IRIS organization. Some will come for the thrill of the ride, the humbling rumble, and others will come for the fun and beauty of the scenery through southeastern Minnesota. Whatever your reason we welcome you to attend.

