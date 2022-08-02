While all participants in the Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run are welcome, many riders take part in memory of a loved one who died before birth of during infancy. Pictured during the 2020 run, one rider honors infant Cooper Christopher. (Photo courtesy of IRIS)
The Harley Owners Group (HOG) has once again assisted with the Heaven’s Angels run that will be held on Aug. 6 at Faribault Harley-Davidson. Registration and check-in begin at 9 am with Kickstands up and Engines started at 10 am. The Ride is an enjoyable 2-hour ride with one stop about halfway. Participants will return to Faribault Harley-Davidson around 1 p.m. where they will find a silent Auction and the Heavy Metal Grill (food truck).
You can expect wave after wave of every type of motorcycle. “Everyone is welcome to participate in this public event. If you can’t take part in the run, come and simply watch,” said Diana Kelley, IRIS executive director. “We know from the past that people come to participate and many other come to encourage and support the participants. They love the run and the silent auction; they enjoy the food truck, and the riding community.”
For more information on IRIS, the route map, and/or to register for the 7th Annual Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run visit www.irisRemembers.com
