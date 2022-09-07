ISD 761 Foundation will host Price is Right fundraising event at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Owatonna High School Auditorium.
This inaugural event will mimic the game show Price is Right and over $11,000 in prizes will be given away. Lucas Arndt, an ISD 761 board member, and his brother will co-host the event.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by going to 761Foundation.com and clicking on the event link.
All profits from the event will go toward the ISD 761 Foundation grants. The grants fund things like field trips, literacy programs, sensory equipment, leadership and mentoring opportunities, makerspace stations, Junior Achievement, band and orchestra instruments, DECA, robotics, and bullying and disability awareness programs.
The Owatonna Independent School District No. 761 Foundation was established to enhance initiatives not usually funded with tax dollars, to provide opportunities for students and to encourage the development of innovative programs throughout Owatonna public schools. The Foundation was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) organization in 1993 and provides a way for individuals, community groups and businesses to make tax deductible, donor-directed gifts. Grants have totaled more than $2 million dollars since our first donation in 1994, with just over $113K allocated for the 2022-23 school year.
