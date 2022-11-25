Shop with Santa 2019

4-H youth and volunteers assist hundreds of children as they shop for present to gift their loved ones on Christmas day during the 2019 Shop with Santa event at St. John Lutheran Church. (File photo/southernminn.com)

 By ANNIE GRANLUND agranlund@owatonna.com

Steele County 4-H is happy to announce that we will be having our Shop with Santa Event on Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. S. in Owatonna. Numbered bags will be distributed from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Shopping will begin at 8 a.m. and go until noon. Check out the SteeleCounty4H Facebook Page under Events for more details.

