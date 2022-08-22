Class 1 — Enlargements — Adult
Lot 1 — Open Enlargement
1st Scott Cody, Owatonna
2nd Scott Cody, Owatonna
3rd Vickie Vavra, Owatonna
4th Leanne T Alt, Owatonna
4th Gloria Sabin, Owatonna
4th Mary Schroeder, Owatonna
Lot 2 — People Enlargements
1st Kimberly Gwin, Owatonna
2nd Kimberly Gwin, Owatonna
3rd Tom Brage, Owatonna
4th Jim Harbal, Medford
Lot 3 — Nature Enlargements
1st Scott Cody, Owatonna
3rd Leanne T Alt, Owatonna
4th Amy J Grabau, Owatonna
4th Chris Harbal, Owatonna
4th TaJae Johnson, Medford
Lot 4 — Scenery Enlargements
1st Scott Cody, Owatonna
2nd Scott Cody, Owatonna
3rd Amy J Grabau, Owatonna
4th Kimberly Gwin, Owatonna
4th TaJae Johnson, Medford
4th Andy Steel, Owatonna
Lot 5 — Photo Journalism Enlargements
1st Amy J Grabau, Owatonna
2nd Michael B Settle, Minneapolis
3rd Vickie Vavra, Owatonna
4th Mary Schroeder, Owatonna
Lot 10 — Class Champion
1st Scott Cody, Owatonna
Class 2 — Enlargements — Junior
Lot 1 — Open Enlargements
1st Trevor Gieseke, Owatonna
2nd Brooke Steel, Owatonna
3rd Cody Shaw, Owatonna
4th Isabella R Katuin, Owatonna
Lot 2 — People Enlargements
1st Ezekiel Guy, Owatonna
2nd Jacob Gwin, Owatonna
Lot 3 — Nature Enlargements
1st Trevor Gieseke, Owatonna
2nd Joe Blando, Owatonna
3rd Trevor Gieseke, Owatonna
Lot 4 — Scenery Enlargements
1st Maxum Nguyen, Owatonna
2nd Maxum Nguyen, Owatonna
3rd Trevor Gieseke, Owatonna
4th Cody Shaw, Owatonna
Lot 10 — Class Champion
1st Maxum Nguyen, Owatonna
Class 3 — Snapshots — Adult
Lot 1 — Open Snapshots
1st TaJae Johnson, Medford
2nd Sandy Hansen, Waseca
3rd Anne Detlefsen, Ellendale
Lot 2 — People Snapshots
1st Cheryl Miller, Owatonna
2nd Vickie Vavra, Owatonna
Lot 3 — Nature Snapshots
1st Leanne T Alt, Owatonna
2nd Lyndon S Fluegel, Owatonna
3rd Kimberly Gwin, Owatonna
4th Anne Detlefsen, Ellendale
Lot 4 — Scenery Snapshots
1st Leanne T Alt, Owatonna
2nd Lonna Lysne, Owatonna
3rd Sandy Hansen, Waseca
Lot 5 — Photo Journalism Snapshots
1st Jennifer H Anderson, Faribault
2nd Leanne T Alt, Owatonna
3rd Vickie Vavra, Owatonna
Lot 6 — Class Champion
1st TaJae Johnson, Medford, MN
Class 4 — Snapshots — Juniors
Lot 1 — Open Snapshot
1st Trevor Gieseke, Owatonna
2nd Lainey Wolhart, Byron
Lot 3 — Nature Snapshots
1st Lainey Wolhart, Byron
Lot 6 — Class Champion
1st Trevor Gieseke, Owatonna
Class 5 — People’s Choice
Lot 1 — People’s Choice
1st Mary Schroeder, Owatonna
Class 6 — Gladys Wavrin Award
Lot 1 — Gladys Wavrin Award
1st Amy J Grabau, Owatonna