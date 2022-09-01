Class 1 — All Breed Halter Class
Lot 1 — Weanlings & Yearlings
1st Cole Simons, Faribault
2nd Leslie Otterness, Red Wing
Lot 3 — 4 and over
1st Cole Simons, Faribault
2nd Matthew A Bormann
3rd Morgan L Proechel, Owatonna
4th Molly A Sammon, Faribault
5th Dawn M Sommers, Owatonna
6th Lauren O Sommers, Owatonna
Lot 4 — Pony Halter 54” and under
1st Leslie Otterness, Red Wing
2nd Shelby Schultz, Blooming Prairie
3rd Mackenzie Jacobsen, Owatonna
4th Ellie Blum, Owatonna
5th Olivia Jacobsen, Owatonna
Class 2 — Showmanship At Halter
Lot 1 — 10 and under
1st Claire Wildgrube, Faribault
2nd Hayden G Shankey, Owatonna
3rd Olivia Jacobsen, Owatonna
4th Iva Wimer, Owatonna
5th Mackenzie Jacobsen, Owatonna
Lot 2 — 11-13 ages
1st Ziva Zacharias, Medford
Lot 3 — 14-17 ages
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Andrew J Bormann, Mankato
3rd Morgan L Proechel, Owatonna
4th Allison Bruggeman, Blooming Prairie
5th Lainey Schultz, Blooming Prairie
Lot 4 — 18 and over
1st Molly A Sammon, Faribault
2nd Elizabeth G Deml, Ellendale
3rd Dawn M Sommers, Owatonna
4th Emma Berquam, Kenyon
5th Alexa Sommers, Owatonna
Lot 06G — Grand Champion Pleasure Halter
1st Cole Simons, Faribault
Lot 07R — R. Champion Pleasure Halter
1st Cole Simons, Faribault
Class 3 — Western/English Events
Lot 1 — English Pleasure 18 and over
1st Molly A Sammon, Faribault
2nd Bailey Purrier, Faribault
Lot 2 — English Pleasure 14-17
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Andrew J Bormann, Mankato
3rd Morgan L Proechel, Owatonna
Lot 3 — English Pleasure 13 & under
1st Allison Bruggeman, Blooming Prairie
2nd Megan Deml, Ellendale
Lot 4 — Open Walk Trot English Pleasur
1st Andrew J Bormann, Mankato
2nd Bailey Purrier, Faribault
3rd Matthew A Bormann
4th Emma Berquam, Kenyon
5th Ziva Zacharias, Medford
Lot 5 — English Equitation 18 & over
1st Molly A Sammon, Faribault
2nd Bailey Purrier, Faribault
Lot 6 — English Equitation 14-17
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Andrew J Bormann, Mankato
3rd Morgan L Proechel, Owatonna
Lot 7 — English Equitation 13 & under
1st Allison Bruggeman, Blooming Prairie
2nd Megan Deml, Ellendale
Lot 8 — Open WAlk Trot English Equitat
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Andrew J Bormann, Mankato
3rd Emma Berquam, Kenyon
4th Ziva Zacharias, Medford
Lot 9 — Leadline 6 & under
1st Iva Wimer, Owatonna
2nd Molly A Sammon, Faribault
3rd Rylan Blum, Owatonna
4th Devon Sanford, Owatonna
Lot 10 — Open Bareback
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Elizabeth G Deml, Ellendale
3rd Allison Bruggeman, Blooming Prairie
4th Megan Deml, Ellendale
Lot 11 — Tandem Bareback
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Liz G Deml, Ellendale
Lot 12 — Costume leadline 6 & under
1st Devon Sanford, Owatonna
Lot 13 — Open Costume Class
1st Elizabeth G Deml, Ellendale
2nd Mackenzie R Suchanek, Hayward
3rd Ellie Blum, Owatonna
4th Megan Deml, Ellendale
5th Leslie Otterness, Red Wing
Lot 14 — Western Pleasure 18 & over
1st Molly A Sammon, Faribault
2nd Alexa Sommers, Owatonna
3rd Elizabeth G Deml, Ellendale
4th Mackenzie R Suchanek, Hayward
Lot 15 — Western Pleasure 14-17
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Andrew J Bormann, Mankato
3rd Morgan L Proechel, Owatonna
Lot 16 — Western Pleasure 13 and under
1st Ella Koch, Owatonna
2nd Claire Wildgrube, Faribault
3rd Shelby Schultz, Blooming Prairie
Lot 17 — Open WAlk Trot Western Pleasur
1st Molly A Sammon, Faribault
2nd Andrew J Bormann, Mankato
3rd Lauren O Sommers, Owatonna
4th Bailey Purrier, Faribault
5th Matthew A Bormann
6th Dawn M Sommers, Owatonna
Lot 18 — Pony Pleasure 54” & under/13 u
1st Ellie Blum, Owatonna
Lot 19 — Open Ranch Western Pleasure
1st Allison Bruggeman, Blooming Prairie
2nd Missy Koch, Owatonna
Lot 20 — Horsemanship 18 & over
1st Molly A Sammon, Faribault
2nd Alexa Sommers, Owatonna
3rd Elizabeth G Deml, Ellendale
4th Missy Koch, Owatonna
Lot 21 — Horsemanship 14-17
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Andrew J Bormann, Mankato
Lot 22 — Horsemanship 13 & under
1st Claire Wildgrube, Faribault
2nd Ella Koch, Owatonna
3rd Isabella Nelson, Owatonna
Lot 23 — Open Walk Trot Horsemanship
1st Andrew J Bormann, Mankato
2nd Matthew A Bormann
3rd Dawn M Sommers, Owatonna
5th Ziva Zacharias, Medford
6th Emma Berquam, Kenyon
Class 4 — Game Classes
Lot 1 — Pole Waving 18 and over
1st Elizabeth G Deml, Ellendale
2nd Emma Berquam, Kenyon
Lot 2 — Pole Weaving 14-17
1st Trinity T Smith Vulcan, Ellendale
2nd Addie Poe, Owatonna
3rd Delaney M Driscoll, Faribault
4th Tatum Smith Vulcan, Ellendale
5th Lainey Schultz, Blooming Prairie
Lot 3 — Pole Weaving 13 & under
1st Ezra Boerner, New Richland
2nd Regan Poe, Owatonna
3rd Isabella Nelson, Owatonna
4th Jocelyn Hanson, Brownsdale
5th Ella Koch, Owatonna
6th Peyton Ryan, Brownsdale
Lot 4 — Pony Poles 54”&under/13 & unde
1st Ellie Blum, Owatonna
2nd MaKayla Glende, Owatonna
3rd Shelby Schultz, Blooming Prairie
Lot 5 — Keyrace 18 & over
1st Bailey Purrier, Faribault
2nd Elizabeth G Deml, Ellendale
3rd Mackenzie R Suchanek, Hayward
4th Emma Berquam, Kenyon
Lot 6 — Keyrace 14-17
1st Trinity T Smith Vulcan, Ellendale
2nd Tatum Smith Vulcan, Ellendale
3rd Matthew A Bormann
4th Delaney M Driscoll, Faribault
5th Addie Poe, Owatonna
Lot 7 — Keyrace 13 & under
1st Ezra Boerner, New Richland
2nd Isabella Nelson, Owatonna
3rd Allison Bruggeman, Blooming Prairie
4th Peyton Ryan, Brownsdale
5th Ella Koch, Owatonna
6th Reghan Shankey, Owatonna
Lot 8 — Piny keyrace 54”&under/13 & un
1st Ellie Blum, Owatonna
2nd MaKayla Glende, Owatonna
Lot 9 — Jumping Figure 8 ages 18 & ove
1st Bailey Purrier, Faribault
2nd Bailey Purrier, Faribault
3rd Elizabeth G Deml, Ellendale
4th Mackenzie R Suchanek, Hayward
5th Emma Berquam, Kenyon
Lot 10 — Jumping Figure 8 ages 14-17
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Trinity T Smith Vulcan, Ellendale
3rd Addie Poe, Owatonna
4th Gabby Trenda, Owatonna
5th Tatum Smith Vulcan, Ellendale
6th Lainey Schultz, Blooming Prairie
Lot 11 — Jumping Figure 8 ages 13 & und
1st Ezra Boerner, New Richland
2nd Isabella Nelson, Owatonna
3rd Regan Poe, Owatonna
4th Allison Bruggeman, Blooming Prairie
5th Megan Deml, Ellendale
6th Peyton Ryan, Brownsdale
Lot 12 — Pony Jump Fig 8 54”& un/13 & u
1st Shelby Schultz, Blooming Prairie
2nd MaKayla Glende, Owatonna
Lot 13 — Barrels 18 & over
1st Brynn Hable, Dallas, WI
2nd Elizabeth G Deml, Ellendale
3rd Mackenzie R Suchanek, Hayward
4th Emma Berquam, Kenyon
Lot 14 — Barrels 14-17
1st Matthew A Bormann
2nd Tatum Smith Vulcan, Ellendale
3rd Addie Poe, Owatonna
4th Trinity T Smith Vulcan, Ellendale
5th Gabby Trenda, Owatonna
6th Delaney M Driscoll, Faribault
Lot 15 — Barrels 13 & under
1st Ezra Boerner, New Richland
2nd Jocelyn Hanson, Brownsdale
3rd Allison Bruggeman, Blooming Prairie
4th Isabella Nelson, Owatonna
5th Megan Deml, Ellendale
6th Peyton Ryan, Brownsdale
Lot 16 — Pony Barrels 54”&und/13 yrs& u
1st Shelby Schultz, Blooming Prairie
2nd Ellie Blum, Owatonna
3rd MaKayla Glende, Owatonna
Lot 17 — Open Speed Dash
1st Brooke Purrier, Faribault
2nd Trinity T Smith Vulcan, Ellendale
3rd Brynn Hable, Dallas, WI
4th Ezra Boerner, New Richland
5th Regan Poe, Owatonna
6th Tatum Smith Vulcan, Ellendale