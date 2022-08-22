Class 1 - Corn
Lot 1 - Early, Hybrid 2022
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
2nd Scott S Balzer, Medford
Lot 2 - Early, Hybrid 2021
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
2nd Molly Bauer, Kenyon
3rd Thomas D Hanson, Owatonna
Lot 3 - Late Hybrid 2022
1st Molly Bauer, Kenyon
2nd Scott S Balzer, Medford
3rd Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
3rd Justin Haase, Ellendale
Lot 4 - Late, Hybrid 2021
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
2nd Justin Krell, Blooming Prairie
3rd Kaylee E Krell, Blooming Prairie
Lot 5 - Early Sweet Corn 2022
1st Clinton L Hanson, Clarks Grove, MN
2nd Dean Jirousek, Ellendale
Lot 20 - Class Champion
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Class 2 - Small Grains
Lot 1 - Shelled Corn
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
2nd Scott S Balzer, Medfrid
3rd Andy Nelson, Ellendale
Lot 2 - Wheat - Winter
1st Dean Jirousek, Ellendale
Lot 13 - Soybeans, Other Public Variety
1st Thomas D Hanson, Owatonna
2nd Justin Haase, Ellendale
Lot 14 - Soybeans, Other Private Variety
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Lot 15 - Soybeans, Any Other Variety
1st Kaylee E Krell, Blooming Prairie
2nd Justin Krell, Blooming Prairie
3rd Chase Balzer, Owatonna
Lot 60 - Class Champion
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Class 3 - 2022 Sheaf Grain
Lot 4 - Oats, Late
1st Scott S Balzer, Medford
Lot 7 - Rye
1st Dean Jirousek, Ellendale
Lot 8 - Soybeans
1st Chase Balzer, Owatonna
2nd Justin Haase, Ellendale
3rd Thomas D Hanson, Owatonna
Lot 70 - Class Champion
1st Chase Balzer, Owatonna
Class 4 - 2022 Grasses
Lot 1 - Alfalfa
1st Luke Broulik, Blooming Prairie
2nd Casey L Nelson, Ellendale
3rd Scott S Balzer, Medford
Lot 2 - Red Colver
2nd Scott S Balzer, Medford
Lot 3 - Red Top
1st Thomas D Hanson, Owatonna
Lot 6 - Phalaris,Canary Reed Grass
1st Luke Broulik, Blooming Prairie
2nd Thomas D Hanson, Owatonna
Lot 7 - Orchard Grass
1st Thomas D Hanson, Owatonna,
2nd Luke Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Lot 80 - Class Champion
1st Luke Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Class 5 - 2022 Baled Hay
Lot 1 - Alfalfa
1st Jon Schmidt, Owatonna
2nd Tony Sommer, Ellendale
3rd Cade Haase, Blooming Prairie
Lot 3 - Legume Grass
1st Timothy L Simon, Ellendale
2nd Curt R Johnson, Ellendale
3rd Jon Schmidt, Owatonna
Lot 10 - Champion
1st Jon Schmidt, Owatonna
Class 6 - 2022 Haylage
Lot 1 - Haylage
1st Chris Wencl, Blooming Prairie
2nd Scott S Balzer, Medford
3rd Chase Balzer, Owatonna
Lot 10 - Class Champion
1st Chris Wencl, Blooming Prairie
Class 7 - 2022 Green Stalk Corn
Lot 2 - Green Stalk Corn
1st Luke Broulik, Blooming Prairie
2nd Casey L Nelson, Ellendale
3rd Chase Balzer, Owatonna
Lot 10 - Class Champion
1st Luke Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Class 8 - 2022 Green Hill Corn
Lot 1 - Form of Stalk
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Lot 10 - Class Champion
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Class 9 - Largest, Tallest, Most
Lot 1 - Longest Ear Corn-2021
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
2nd Thomas D Hanson, Owatonna
Lot 2 - Longest Ear Corn-2022
1st Scott S Balzer, Medford
2nd Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Lot 3 - Tallest Stalk of Corn 2022
1st Chris Slater, Owatonna
2nd Jon Schmidt, Owatonna
3rd Scott S Balzer, Medford
Lot 4 - Soybeans with most Pods, 2022
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
2nd Andy Nelson, Ellendale
3rd Chase Balzer, Owatonna
Lot 10 - Champion Largest, Tallest
1st Brent Broulik, Blooming Prairie
Class 10 - Grains & Grasses
Lot 1 - Grand Champion Grains & Grass
1st Luke Broulik, Blooming Prairie