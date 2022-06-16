When the warm weather finally comes, Minnesotans of all ages flock to the outdoors as often as possible. One local teacher who likes to take full advantage of the sunshine decided something was missing to make outdoor learning more functional.
Moving Minds, an active furniture company located in Owatonna, recently collaborated with a local teacher to create JotMat™ — an outdoor mat with a hard writing surface.
Val Seath, a teacher at McKinley Elementary School, first came up with the idea while teaching her second grade class outside and noticed her students were having a hard time comfortably writing on surfaces. She reached out to the Moving Minds product development team with her ideas, and together they brought the idea to life.
“The fact that we can connect this product to a real-life engineering experience with a local company means that our students will have an even greater connection to what it means to solve a problem and design something," Seath said. "They can find solutions, we can impact our environments, and our ideas can become reality.”
After Seath brought the idea to the product development team, they started the process to create a product that was the best fit for Moving Minds’ standards, while keeping students and teachers in mind. The product development team then created a template for the specifications and material, and worked with vendors to create a sample of the product. Once approved, the JotMat™ was created and ready for purchase.
The JotMat is a dual-purpose mat that serves as a padded seat and writing surface for studying outdoors. It has two soft sections for comfortable outdoor classroom seating, while the third section is hard enough for students to write on. A sewn-on, clear pocket on the writing side lets students insert a standard-sized piece paper and use the clear plastic portion as a dry-erase surface. When folded, students can grab the two black nylon handles and carry the mat where needed.
“It's wonderful to be able to collaborate with teachers to fill gaps in our product assortment that allows them more teaching flexibility, both inside and outside the classroom," said Laura Fletcher, the lead product developer. "The excitement when I bring the finished product to the school to use for the first time is such a rewarding feeling knowing that we are making learning more fun, active, comfortable and enjoyable for both the students and the teachers.”
Moving Minds is an active furniture company, under the Gopher Sport family of brands, located in Owatonna. Since 2015, Moving Minds has been looking for ways to help meet the physical activity needs of classroom spaces. They design, manufacture and source quality products that provide students with the needed activity they are lacking during the day without taking away from learning.