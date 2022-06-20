...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Owatonna Foundation has named Angela Wagner Gonzales as its new Executive Director. After an extensive search and interview process the Executive Committee approved Gonzales’ promotion unanimously last week.
Tom Dufresne, Foundation President, said “I’m excited to have Angela Gonzales as our new Executive Director. She has worked very hard in her time with us and is ready to take a leading role in our efforts to increase the Foundation’s visibility and impact on our community.”
Dave Ramsey, Vice President of the Owatonna Foundation, shared the sentiment in saying, “We wish to congratulate and send best wishes to Angela Gonzales as our new Executive Director! I know she has many talents and will continue to do great things for the Foundation. We are looking ahead to the future and to moving forward with her in this new role.”
Angela began her career with the Owatonna Foundation last August as their Administrative Assistant, with the retirement of Executive Director, Laura Resler. She was promoted to Executive Coordinator at her 90-day review and continued to dedicate her time and passion to the Foundation by taking on more community engagement and leadership roles. She was instrumental in helping design a new website and promote the Foundation through a stronger online presence and increasing the reach of Foundation through social media. She has served with many local nonprofits and fostered relationships with many groups, businesses, and individuals in the community.
“I wish to thank the Board of Trustees, and the Executive Committee for their belief in me and I look forward to working with this talented group of individuals to continue our amazing 64-year history of making Owatonna a better place to live, work, and raise a family” says Angela Gonzales. “Telling the story of this wonderful Foundation is a job that comes naturally to me because I believe so strongly in their mission.”
The Owatonna Foundation makes capital campaign grants and awards scholarships that improve the quality of life in the Owatonna community. To date they have given more than $13 million dollars in areas of Education, Arts, Community, and Recreation. For more information, please see their website at www.owatonnafoundation.org. Or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Angela can be reached at info@owatonnafoundation.org or the office at 507-455-2995.