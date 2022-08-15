Federated Insurance

Federated Insurance Co. in downtown Owatonna. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Federated Mutual Insurance Company and Federated Life Insurance Company have been named to Ward’s 50 lists of top performing companies for property-casualty and life-health in 2022, respectively. Federated is one of only six companies to earn a spot on both lists.

