Federated Mutual Insurance Company and Federated Life Insurance Company have been named to Ward’s 50 lists of top performing companies for property-casualty and life-health in 2022, respectively. Federated is one of only six companies to earn a spot on both lists.
“We’re proud to be recognized as a top 50 performer for both property-casualty and life-health by The Ward Group,” said Federated Insurance Chairman Jeff Fetters. “It’s rewarding to see the remarkable work our employees are doing every day to ensure our clients are successful. This distinction is the gold seal of approval, and reflects our track record of financial strength and stability.”
The Ward Group, part of Aon plc – a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health services – annually recognizes 50 companies that have excelled at balancing safety, consistency, and performance during the past five years. They conducted separate analyses on nearly 2,900 property-casualty companies and 700 life-health companies within the insurance industry.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.