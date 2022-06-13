...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Elected to the SWCE board of directors on June 7 were incumbents (left to right): Gary Wilson, District 6; Dennis Ringhofer, District 4; and Gerri Lienke, District 2. (Submitted photo)
Three incumbent directors were re-elected to the Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric board June 7 during the co-op’s first in-person annual meeting in three years at its headquarters in Owatonna. The previous two years were drive-thru meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Re-elected to three-year terms were District 2 Director Geraldine G. Lienke, Janesville; District 4 Director Dennis C. Ringhofer, Owatonna; and District 6 Director Gary W. Wilson, Owatonna.
Lienke and Ringhofer were unopposed and declared re-elected by attorney Tricia Lancaster. Wilson was re-elected against challenger Michael T. Herman, Owatonna with 220 votes to 147 votes for Herman.
The co-op’s annual meeting had 380 members register with 810, including guests, in attendance.
Steele-Waseca Finance Division Manager Dave Lundberg was recognized for working at his 50th annual meeting. He he will be retiring June 30.
The co-op also recognized Youth Tour delegates Nate Seykora of Owatonna and Alex Kindseth of Farmington. They will be joining Minnesota’s delegates to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., June 14-19.
At the conclusion of the annual meeting, the co-op’s board of directors met for their reorganizational meeting. The following officers were elected: Gary Wilson, president; John R. Beal, Faribault, vice president; Rodney D. Krell, Blooming Prairie, secretary/treasurer; Ronald D. Sommers, Northfield, acting secretary/treasurer; and Duane R. Edwardson, Ellendale, chaplain.
Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric has nearly 12,000 service locations in Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, LeSueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.