Seventeen companies were recognized as the Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota by Workforce Development Inc.
Small employer (under 50 employees) honorees are: Albert Lea Seed House, Arcadian Bank, IBI Data, Southeast Service Cooperative and Rushford State Bank.
Mid-size employer (50-150 employees) honorees are: Austin Utilities, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, Crown Cork and Seal, Custom Alarm and Peoples Energy Cooperative.
Large employer (over 150 employees) honorees are: Benike Construction, City of Albert Lea, Gemini Inc., Hearth and Home Technologies and Zumbro Family Health Center.
The contest was open to businesses in the counties of Winona, Freeborn, Mower, Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Olmstead, Houston, Dodge, Fillmore and Wabasha counties.
A virtual celebration was held on April 28.
The Best Places to Work awards program was a commissioned study by Workforce Development Inc. The purpose is to recognize some of the best employers in the area and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.
Each company participating was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting of Florida. Every company participating in the survey will receive a 25-page report detailing the information on their company and the results of the survey.
The data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay.