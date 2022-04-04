Paula Trenda, founder and owner of Curly Girlz Candy in downtown Owatonna, was named the U.S. Small Business Administration Small Business Person of the Year for Minnesota in 2020. Nominations for the 2022 recognition are now open. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that National Small Business Week will take place May 1-7, 2022. During this year’s virtual conference celebrating our nation’s small businesses, the 2022 Small Business Persons of the Year award winners from each state and territory will be honored. The SBA will announce the 2022 National Small Business Person of the Year from among the state winners represented.
“National Small Business Week is a time to honor and celebrate America’s entrepreneurs and innovative startups. This year’s theme, ‘Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship,’ celebrates the resiliency and tenacity of America’s entrepreneurs who are doing their part to power our nation’s historic economic comeback,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman.
Celebrating NSBW, the SBA will co-host a free, four-day virtual summit from May 2 through May 5, along with SCORE, to honor the nation’s 32.5 million small businesses for their perseverance. This year’s summit will feature access to critical federal resources, educational workshops, and networking to help our nation’s entrepreneurs pivot and grow in the face of any challenge, seize new opportunities, and make sure the dream of starting a small business is in reach for every American.
For registration and additional information on National Small Business Week, visit sba.gov/NSBW.
In addition, National Small Business Week recognitions and educational sessions will occur throughout each of the SBA’s 10 regions and 68 district offices. Here in Minnesota, the SBA will be honoring 11 Small Business Week winners and hosting multiple events. For future news with those details, sign up for our newsletter at www.sba.gov/updates and choose the Minnesota Newsletter.