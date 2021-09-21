When Nancy Keller moved to Owatonna in 2003, she became friends with Mary Cronin of Medford right away. They took a community education class in soap making together that same year. When the class ended, the hobby didn’t.
Five years later, Keller and Cronin found themselves at the Owatonna Area Business Development Center — known at the time as the Business Incubator — and started their official business: Namarya Soap. They’ve been selling soap and other products in Steele County ever since.
There was originally a third friend, Tanya, from whose name their business name, Namarya Soap, arose: Na-Mar-Ya. She left the business when she left Owatonna in the mid-2000s.
Today, Keller and Cronin sell a wide variety of bar soaps, in addition to lotions, lip balm, bath salts, body scrubs and liquid soap. Before the business officially launched, though, it was just a rewarding hobby that gave them an outlet while staying home to take care of their youngest children, who were babies at the time.
Selling soap didn’t make nearly as much money as their previous office jobs, but it was fun. It was something they could do together.
“It was a tangible thing. It was a useful product,” said Cronin, who had once been an accountant. “When you do accounting, it’s numbers, and you don’t see a really huge benefit at the end. When you make soap, you get this awesome product you can use or give away.”
For Keller, who was previously a consultant, the freedom to be creative within the boundaries of the recipes’ unforgivably precise ratios allowed her to exercise “both left and right brain” thinking, as she put it.
“You have to be pretty exact or else your soap won’t turn out,” Keller said. “We weigh everything down to the gram … if you don’t follow that you could have active lye running through your soap, which would burn somebody.”
The difficulty of that measurement comes from the chemical reaction between lye and fatty oils, which is known as saponification. These ingredients, mixed with distilled water, are the basic ingredients for natural soap. The importance of getting the ratio between lye and oils correct lies in the final product — too much oil, and the soap will be mushy; too much lye for the oil to react with, and there will be active lye running through the soap, burning the hands of those who use it.
To complicate matters further, soap makers generally use multiple oils, since each brings their own benefits with regard to the volume of lather it makes, the effectiveness of cleaning versus moisturizing, the hardness it lends to the soap and more. And each of those oils require different amounts of lye to react with in the distilled water.
Lucky for modern soap makers, online soap calculators like soapcalc.net simplify the painstaking mathematics that soap makers used to have to do with saponification tables and calculators, often resulting in unusable or even dangerous soap.
When Keller and Cronin make soap, which they do at Cronin’s house in Medford, they prefer a combination of palm oil, coconut oil and olive oil — widely available oils that produce a sturdy, non-temperamental bar of soap that doesn’t turn rancid. They then store the bars in Keller’s house in Owatonna, because Keller handles the online store.
As Keller and Cronin point out, the benefit of handmade soap is that the glycerin remains in the bar. Soap, which has both a cleansing detergent element and a moisturizing glycerin element, is left intact in handmade soaps such as those sold by Namarya Soap. In order to enjoy a shelf life that lasts for years, and to use that glycerin to create moisturizers that are sold separately, commercial brands often have the glycerin removed from their soaps. That leaves a detergent soap which can dry out users’ skin, prompting them to buy separate moisturizing products to compensate.
Keller and Cronin have also kept their prices the same since they started in 2008, aware of the price of many homemade soaps. Simple, spare packaging is part of how they keep their prices low.
“We try to keep it kind of basic and simple, so you’re not paying for the packaging,” Keller said. “We want you to pay for the product.”
With their youngest children having started college only weeks ago, Keller and Cronin are now empty-nesters for the first time. When they started, those same children had only recently been born. The transition has caused them recently to consider cutting back to their mainstays — soap, lotion and lip balm.
“We had discussed just being done,” Keller said. “But…”
“It’s still fun to do,” Cronin said. “I don’t know if we could cut it off cold turkey.”