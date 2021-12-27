The Owatonna Foundation visited Climate by Design to thank them for the very generous donation of $10,000. They were treated to a tour of their facility by owners Tom and Sue Peterson. Climate by Design International (CDI) designs and manufactures desiccant dehumidifiers and critical process air handlers for a wide array of applications including ice arenas, hospital surgical suites, and food processing facilities. Their mission to provide high quality, energy efficient products, while striving for the correct application to meet clients’ needs. They have a staff of about 150 employees and currently have 20 open positions that they are hiring for.
“I am so impressed with how well they treat their staff”, said Angela Gonzales, Executive Coordinator for the Owatonna Foundation, “When you walk into production areas, Tom and Sue greet everyone with a smile and wave and they know their employees on a first name basis. They believe in work/life balance and offer great benefits and flexible scheduling for those employees that may need something different then the typical 9-5 schedule”.
Dave Ramsey, Vice President of the Owatonna Foundation agrees and adds that “Climate by Design has their operations down to a science, often switching production to the needs of a particular season to fit the peak needs of their client base”. Tom Peterson, Owner of Climate by Design says they have three major challenges they are facing right now, “We are in need of more space, more employees, and we have run into some challenges in our supply chain with the Pandemic.” These are all evidence of a company that continues to grow and prosper.
The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 63rd year of serving the Owatonna community, provides “brick and mortar” grants in Owatonna and its environs in four areas: Community, Arts, Recreation and Education. The Foundation also provides $30,000 in scholarships for 2-year colleges and technical schools to get students trained an back to work in Owatonna in places like Climate by Design. The Foundation was established in 1957 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has committed more than $13 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students. For more information about the Owatonna Foundation, grants, or scholarships, please visit our website at: www.owatonnafoundation.org or call our Executive Coordinator, Angela Gonzales at our office at 455-2995.