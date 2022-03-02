Things are about to get wild.
A unique event is coming to Steele County this weekend in the form of the Southern Minnesota Fish and Reptile Expo.
Barry Benjamin, owner of Happy Tails Pet Store, located at the Medford Outlet Center, has been attending similar events across the state for several years, and gathered it was about time the Owatonna area had one as well. From various species of saltwater fish to Madagascar grass lizards to habitats and tanks for all, Benjamin is confident anyone who attends will have plenty to look at and learn about, and there will be several activities for kids and families, too.
“The hope is to have one of these in the area twice a year,” Benjamin said. “It will be fun and educational for all ages. I’m really excited about it, and I just got a bunch of new reptiles in that I think people will be excited about, too.”
Benjamin has more than two decades of experience with aquatic fish, reptiles, small animals and birds under his belt. Some local veterinarians even use his knowledge and expertise as a resource when scaly critters come in that they aren’t entirely familiar with. He has been working with animals professionally for 26 years. After several years working at the RAD Zoo, also located at the Medford Outlet Center, he began the process of opening Happy Tails in October 2019. A few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Benjamin’s store officially opened as an essential business and has been in operation since.
Working with uncommon pets has led to Benjamin educating many people about common misconceptions when it comes to reptiles, amphibians, spiders and insects. The misconceptions range from how certain animal feel to how safe others may be to keep as a pet, and he enjoys being able to talk with people and seeing them take interest in reptiles, amphibians and fish.
President of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Brad Meier said it is great and exciting to see events coming back in full swing after the hardships over the last two years with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s great to have so many events happening in the area again, and unique events are even better,” Meier said. “We’re positioned well for space and travel, and generating activity at the outlet mall and facilities in town brings people to the area, which is great for our economy and gives exposure to the community.”
Benjamin said several vendors will be present at the expo with various critters available to look at, take home, or simply learn about. The Minnesota Herpetological Society will have a booth present to talk about all things reptiles and amphibians.
“There will be a fossil dig where kids can look for shark teeth and rocks and other cool things, as well as tortoise races, animal feedings and door prizes,” Benjamin said. “I’m also thinking of setting up a projector on the back wall and playing animal related documentaries for people to enjoy too.”
Some notable door prizes include an Exo-Terra small and tall terrarium and a Fluval Evo 13.5-gallon aquarium set up. The admission fee is $5 for anyone over the age of 7, and acts as a ticket to be entered into winning one of the prizes. Participation in other activities within the expo will be included with the price of admission, according to Benjamin.
All in all, Benjamin said he wants this to be an ongoing event the community can begin to look forward to multiple times a year, and he hopes people have fun, learn something new and perhaps go home with a new friend, but that is not required.